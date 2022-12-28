Letty E. (Lando) Clark, 81, of Churchtown, passed away on December 25, 2022 as a resident of Maple Farms Nursing Center. She was the daughter of the late Winfield and Thelma (Gordon) Lando. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth E. Clark.
Letty was a member of Churchtown United Methodist Church and was employed as a Paralegal for the former Kling Flanagan Attorneys Office and the former Wentz Weaver Kling Good and Harris. She enjoyed Longaberger baskets, going to yard sales, traveling to their beach house in Delaware and spending time with family and friends.
Letty is survived by her son: Kenneth E. Clark, Jr. husband of Karen Clark of New Holland, her brother: Gerald G. Lando husband of Janet Lando and her sister-in-law: Marie Lando.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her brother: Fredrick H. Lando.
A funeral will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Churchtown United Methodist Church, 2170 Main Street, Narvon, PA 17555 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service and also on Thursday, December 30, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. Interment will be held in Churchtown United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.