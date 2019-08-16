Leticia Rivera, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Susquehanna Valley Rehabilitation Center. Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juana (Rodriguez) and Ramon Burgos. She was the beloved wife of the late Jesus Cristo Rivera who passed in 1999.
Leticia spent most of her life raising her family. She was a devoted member of Assembly Pentecostal Church in Lancaster, PA and valued her church activities. She enjoyed visiting with her neighbors and cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Leticia is survived by her children: Anthony Rivera (Rachel) of Stevens, PA, Orlando Rivera (Margie Merced) of Nokesville, VA, James "Jimmy" Rivera (Nora) of Mount Joy, PA, Ivan Rivera (Amy) of Lancaster, PA and Gladys Rivera of Coatesville, PA; her siblings: Saul Burgos (Delia) of Queens, NY and Cecilia Villalobos (Efrian) of Valrico, FL; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Leticia was preceded in death by her siblings: Raymond, Angelo, Carmen and Lydia Burgos.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. A Funeral Service will be held at 1PM, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 11AM-1PM. Interment will follow at Lancaster Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com