Lester W. “Pappy” Zoll, 86, of Newmanstown, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, surrounded by is family. Lester was born December 19, 1934 in Lancaster, PA, to Harvey and Lena (Weber) Zoll. He was a stone/brick mason for 50 years retiring in 2000. Lester married Dorothy (Horn) Erb on August 1, 1954. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, had a love for tractors, and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all cherished their “Pappy.” Throughout his life, he enjoyed raising many beagles.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Melvin (Bonnie) Zoll, Rosanna (John) McDonald, Randy (Amanda) Zoll, Patricia (Jimmy) Strickler; grandchildren, Kelly McDonald, Amy Gates, Melvin Zoll, Randy Zoll, Christine Weiss, Jamie Howdyshell, Joni Flamm, Holden Zoll and Marah Stoltzfus; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Aiden, Connor, Noah, Dawson, Lily, Bella, Brody, Mavis, Rayna, Luke and Leah; sisters, Arlene Martin, Mabel Self and Evelyn Lengel. He was preceded in death by two sons, four sisters, one brother and a great-grandson.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Millcreek Community Church, 203 Stricklerstown Road, Newmanstown, PA, with a viewing beginning on Friday at 9 a.m. Interment will be made in Millbach Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com