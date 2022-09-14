Lester W. Bortzfield, 98, a resident at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Millersville, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary K. (Warfel) Bortzfield. Lester was the loving husband of the late Marian E. (Brodecker) Bortzfield who passed in June, 1998. He was also preceded in death by their only son, David Bortzfield, in May 2017.
Lester graduated from Penn Manor High School. He honorably served his country during WWII with the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He last worked as a painter for Millersville University, retiring in 1983 following 25 years of service. Lester had a love for trains which began at a young age when, along with his father and brothers, they would build elaborate displays every year at Christmas. A sports fan, he enjoyed watching Phillies baseball and Eagles football. He also had a great love for music, especially old time Christian hymns. In earlier years, Lester and his family were active members of React International of Lancaster County, and he was a member of Grace Community Church in Willow Street.
Lester is survived by three nieces and four nephews. Along with his parents, wife and son, Lester was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lester's memory may be made to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com