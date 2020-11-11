Lester T. Good went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Ephrata Manor. He would have turned 95 on November 10, 2020.
He was born in Hinkletown to the late Harvey and Alice (Taylor) Good and was the husband of the late Kathryn Good with whom he shared 68 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2019.
Lester was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church. He was a farmer most of his life. He also drove truck for Keller and Eugene Sensenig, delivering wood shavings until he was in his eighties. Lester enjoyed golfing and hunting. He was a member of the Buccaneer Hunting Club. He loved to take drives with Kathryn.
He is survived by four sons, Harold (Lois) Good, Jay (Christine) Good, Gerald (Cindy) Good, Ray (Patti) Good; 11 grandchildren, Keith (Amy) Good, Michael (Kara) Good, Melissa (Kyle) Hershey, Chasity (Isai) Saenz, Vanessa (Tim) Mutchler, Daniel Good, Trevor (Lauren) Good, Alana Good, Austin (Jade) Good, Andre (Janae) Good, Kayla Good; 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul T. Good, Raymond T. Good and a sister Edna Good.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Martindale Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
