Lester S. Gerhart, Sr., 73, of Lititz, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his residence. Lester was born on June 25, 1949, to the late Harvey W. Gerhart and Verna (Sweigart) Gerhart.
Lester was a Manheim Central graduate and a member of Lititz Mennonite Church. He was a former member of the Lititz Fire Company where he served and dedicated his time as a Fire Policeman. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, and putting together models. Most of all, Lester loved spending time with his grandkids and being a grandpa.
He is survived by his two children, Tina M. Gerhart, of Ephrata, and Lester S. Gerhart, Jr., husband of Hayley, of Denver; four grandchildren, Izabel, Oaklee, Carson, and Matthew Gerhart; four siblings, Erma Miller, of Lititz, Luke S. Gerhart, of Manheim, Mervin Gerhart, husband of Linda, of Mount Joy, and Brenda S. Metzler, wife of Clyde, of Manheim; two nephews, Brian Miller, husband of Melanie, of Penryn, Bradley Metzler, of Gap; and two nieces, Allison Burkhart, wife of Tony, of Mount Joy, and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Zimmerman, wife of Jeremy, of Mount Joy. Lester was preceded in death by two brothers, Ivan S. and Lamar Gerhart; and a niece, Alisha M. Metzler.
A funeral service will be held on Friday morning, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Lititz Mennonite Church, 165 Front St., Lititz, PA 17543 with Pastor Sharon Brubaker officiating. The family will receive guests at the church for a public viewing on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will immediately follow the service in Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Memory of Lester may be made to American Diabetes Association, 3544 North Progress Ave., Suite 202, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75231. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit: www.spencefuneralservices.com.