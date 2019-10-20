Lester Roy Martin, 80, formerly of Newmanstown, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Hill Farm Estates, Annville, PA. He was born on August 18, 1939 in Stricklerstown, a son of the late Charles E. and Grace S. Kantner Martin.
Lester was employed for 40 years at Wilbur Chocolate Company in Lititz. He was a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Millbach; past director of Newmanstown Fire Co., officer and driver with Newmanstown Ambulance; 30 years a fire fighter with Newmanstown Fire Co. and member of Singing Cedar Chorus.
He is survived by nephews, Eugene Martin and wife Beth of Lebanon; Dwane Martin and wife Michelle of Naples, FL; cousin, Glenn Burkholder of Berks Co. He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Martin and nephew, Darrell Martin.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA. Viewing on Wednesday from 6 pm to 7:30 pm and Thursday from 12:30 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be made in the Millbach Cemetery. www.clauserfh.com