Lester Roy Martin, 80, formerly of Newmanstown, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Hill Farm Estates, Annville, PA. He was born on August 18, 1939 in Stricklerstown, a son of the late Charles E. and Grace S. Kantner Martin.

Lester was employed for 40 years at Wilbur Chocolate Company in Lititz. He was a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Millbach; past director of Newmanstown Fire Co., officer and driver with Newmanstown Ambulance; 30 years a fire fighter with Newmanstown Fire Co. and member of Singing Cedar Chorus.

He is survived by nephews, Eugene Martin and wife Beth of Lebanon; Dwane Martin and wife Michelle of Naples, FL; cousin, Glenn Burkholder of Berks Co. He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Martin and nephew, Darrell Martin.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA. Viewing on Wednesday from 6 pm to 7:30 pm and Thursday from 12:30 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be made in the Millbach Cemetery. www.clauserfh.com

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Clauser Funeral Home

120 North Carpenter Street
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
717-949-6588
www.clauserfh.com

Sign up for our newsletter