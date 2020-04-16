Lester R. Kellenberger, Sr. 67, of Willow Street passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, with his wife Rita, of 48 years by his side. He was the son of the late Raymond and Myrtle (Gregg) Kellenberger.
He retired from High Steel after 40 years.
He is survived by his wife Rita, his son, Lester (Steph) Kellenberger, a daughter, Amanda (Scott) Todd; 2 sisters, Evelyn (Harvey) Walton, Geraldine (William) Hensel; a brother, Steven (Jill) Kellenberger; grandchildren, Brianna (Wyatt) Campbell, Nathan Kellenberger, Shane Kellenberger, Amber Todd, Courtney (Shawn) Bagnall; and 3 great-grandchildren, Emma Campbell, Maci Campbell, and Zoltan Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Raymond Kellenberger, Jr.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17522. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & cremation Services, Inc. Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
A living tribute »