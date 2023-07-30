Lester R. Graver, Jr., 86 of Conestoga passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Tuesday morning, July 25, 2023. Born in Mt. Nebo on March 28, 1937, he was the son of the late Lester R., Sr. and Frances Adeline Alexander Graver. He shared 67 years of marriage with Betty J. Appel Graver.
Lester retired after more than 40 years from Thomson, formerly known as RCA, where he was a tool and die maker. After retirement he went on to work for Manheim Auto Auction for 10 years. He was a member of Marticville United Methodist Church.
Lester was a member of Lodge #43, F&AM, Lancaster Valley of Harrisburg, Consistory and member of the former Conestoga Lions Club. He enjoyed bowling and bowled for many years for the Conestoga Mens League. He enjoyed hunting, camping and watching birds. He was a man with a great personality who loved his kids and family.
Lester will be missed by his wife, Betty, sons, Larry R., husband of Tracey Graver of Lancaster and Jeffrey L., husband of Sharon Graver of Mountville. He will always be remembered as Pappy to his grandchildren, Jennifer L., wife of James Buffenmyer, Michelle L. Hoopes, Stephanie L., wife of Dan Beard, Tyler S. Graver and Kaitlyn M. Graver, great-grandchildren, Brandon, Alyssa, Maddie, Kayden, Owen and Cohen and great-great-grandson, Tucker. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene, husband of Shirley Graver of Kirkwood. Lester was preceded in death by his son, Barry E. Graver, brother, Cletus Graver and his sister, Betty Duncan.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lester's funeral services on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11 AM from the Marticville United Methodist Church, 641 Marticville Rd., Pequea, PA with Pastor Doug Paglia officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Masonic service will be conducted at 10:50 AM. Interment will be held in the Marticville UM Cemetery, Pequea.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Lester's memory to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
