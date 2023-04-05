Lester N. Miller, 93, of Lancaster, died Monday, March 3, 2023. His life began in Steubenville, Ohio to Ira and Beulah Miller.
Lester proudly served in the U.S. Army from February 1951 to February 1953. He was honorably discharged as a Private, First Class. His family felt very honored when Lancaster General Hospital performed a "Veteran's Walk" on his behalf carrying our United States flag through the corridors.
Lester will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his three children, Glenda (Don) Zielke, Daryl (Cindy) Miller, and Kevin (Holly) Miller; his grandchildren, Moire, Don, Jr., Justin, Mitchel, Eric, Britney, Christian, Gaige, Madison, Torren, Jake, Jaxon and Jordyn. Lester also leaves behind several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, D. Scott, and his sister, Dorothy Rousseau.
Family will gather at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, Millersville, PA. Please share a memory or a message online at: cremationpa.com
