Lester M. Hursh, 80, of Lincoln Christian Home, formerly of Mount Joy, PA passed away January 7, 2022 of natural causes.
Born February 19, 1941 to Eli H. and Sadie M. Hursh, Lester was the husband of Arlene M. (Sensenig) Hursh, who preceded him in death in 2018. He was a member of the Rheems Mennonite Church.
Lester is survived by 5 sons: Lamar, husband of Beulah (Horning) of Millerstown, Leonard, husband of Anna (Harder) of Mount Joy, Wilmer, husband of Arla (Kropf) of Corvalis, MT, Wayne, husband of Connie (Weaver) of Krivishiyentsi, Ukraine, and Eugene, husband of Janette (Birky) of Harrisburg, OR; four daughters: Janet, wife of Gerald Champ of Scurry, TX, Joann (Detweiler) wife of Stephen Bauman of Manheim, Jolene, wife of Douglas Martin of Columbia, and Judy, wife of Barry Strite of Iuka, IL; and a son-in-law, Jay Deiter of Mifflintown; 54 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and three siblings: Ivan, husband of Marian of Ephrata, Elvin, husband of Marian of Lititz, Marian, wife of Dale Seibel of Hopewell, and a sister-in-law, Elsie Hursh of Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Joyce Deiter: one son-in-law, Gerald Detweiler; one grandson, Joseph Champ; and one great-grandson; one brother, Mervin; and two sisters, Louella and Eva Jane.
A viewing will be held at Rheems Mennonite Church, 1435 Schwanger Road, Mount Joy on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Rheems Mennonite Church at 10:00 AM. Kindly omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
