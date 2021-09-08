Lester M. Dull

Lester M. Dull, 71, of New Holland, passed away peacefully, at his residence on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Snyder) Dull who passed away in 2013. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late William and Jean (Tome) Dull.

He liked hunting, working on cars, picking peaches and driving around looking at Christmas lights, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Surviving are three daughters; Kristal Wissler, Lisa Lopez and Cathy Wertz all of New Holland; three sons; Lester M. Dull, Jr., Jamie Snyder, both of Ephrata, and Christopher Worley, Denver; several grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

