Lester M. Bowman, 88, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in New Holland to the late Enos and Fannie (Martin) Bowman and was the husband of Elsie K. (Kreider) Bowman with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
Lester was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Ephrata, where he served on the altar guild. Lester was a graduate of Garden Spot High School. He was an Army veteran, stationed at Ft. Devens, MA. During his working years, he was an auto mechanic, retiring from Ziemer Buick, New Holland. Lester was a member of the Classic Bowling League and Swing Through Square Dance Club. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed NASCAR, boating, golfing, bowling, square dancing, hunting and spending time at their cabin in Mifflin County. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Leslie D., husband of Linda (Harding) Bowman of Ephrata, Jean Y., wife of Barry Ruffner of Reinholds, Janis D., wife of Dan Miller of Akron; 3 beloved grandchildren, Dustin, husband of Sarah (Weaver) Miller of East Earl, Daril Miller of Lancaster and Tyler Bowman of Denver; two beloved great-granddaughters, Maci and Hazel Miller and a sister, Grace, wife of Melvin Zoll.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Martin, Alvin, Paul, Warren and David Bowman; 2 sisters, Dorothy Bowman Seiple and Mary Alice Bowman Cimino.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 10 to 11 am, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata, followed by his funeral service at 11 am, with Pastor Mark R. Luscombe officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lester's name may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Hospice Unit, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.