On September 12 2020, our precious husband, father, brother and friend Lester Lee Johnston went to be with the Lord at the age of 77.
He is the husband of Arlene F. Johnston with whom he was married for 41 years. He is also survived by daughters Brandi Lee Johnston and Gail Marie Johnston, his grandchildren: Jordan Martin, Blake Martin, Issac Montchal, Autumn Patrick-Johnston and his three brothers Ed Johnston, Larry Johnston, and Dennis Johnston.
Lester was born in Buffalo, New York on August 15 1943 to the late Warren E. Johnston and Ruth O. Johnston. Lester graduated from Tyrone Area High School and served in the United States Navy. After he received an Honorable Discharge from the US Navy in 1965 he worked as an Electrician. He retired from Alcoa in Downingtown where he was an Electrician and Maintenance Supervisor. After retirement he also worked part-time for the Goodville Post Office.
Lester enjoyed hunting, riding horses, fishing, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He had an easy-going personality and enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversation. He also kept himself busy driving for the Amish and Mennonite families in the community and enjoyed making new friends everywhere he went. There was nothing he couldn't fix if it was broken, and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons tinkering and repairing their cars. He will be remembered fondly for his generous nature, humor and hugs.
His family would like to thank especially the VA Hospital of Lebanon and Compassionate Care Hospice for providing exemplary care and guidance through this difficult time.
He will be buried at Memory Gardens in Ephrata and there will be a private burial for the family. Condolences can be sent to his home at 104 Bridgeville Road, East Earl, PA 17519.
