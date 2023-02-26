Lester L. Dupes U.S. Navy

Lester L. Dupes, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Lester and Winifred Stoner Dupes. He was the husband of Patricia Sweigart Dupes for 60 years.
Lester was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elizabethtown and a 1957 Elizabethtown High School graduate. Lester proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1957-1961 aboard the U.S.S. Amphion (AR-13) as well as the Haleakala (AE-25). He retired from Simon Candy Co., of Elizabethtown, where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor.
In addition to his wife Patricia, he is survived by his two sons, Lester J. Dupes, husband of Linda (Selcher), of Elverson, PA., and Alan J. Dupes, husband of Megan (Zahratka), of Plymouth, MA.; four grandchildren, Bryce Dupes, fianc of Sarah Wilt, and Abby Dupes, partner of Justin Burdge; Isaac, and Nathan Dupes; one brother, Delbert Dupes, husband of Martha, of Chesnee, SC.; one sister-in-law, Marcella Dupes, of Lancaster, PA., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Conrad, and Wilmer Dupes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 75 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Pastor A.J. Domines, Jr. officiating. There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden. All are invited to attend a luncheon following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lester may be made to the Elizabethtown Public Library, 10 South Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 75 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To express condolence to the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.