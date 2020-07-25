Lester K. Weaver, 87, of Farmersville, entered into the arms of Jesus peacefully on Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020 at Fairmount Homes Retirement Community. Born in East Earl, PA on August 3, 1932, he was the son of the late Clarence H. and Bertha L. (Keiffer) Weaver. For 63 years, he was the husband of Miriam A. Weaver until her passing on December 6, 2015. He was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community.
Lester was a retired truck driver, working for the former SICO Oil Company as a transport driver for most of his driving career. He also worked for the former New Holland Concrete Products as a Ready-mix driver. In his early years he was a dairy farmer and in his retirement years, he worked for Manheim Auto Auction. In all his years Lester worked long, hard hours to provide for his family.
Lester is survived by two sons, Ronald R., husband of Erma (Sensenig) of Reinholds, and L. Keith, husband of JoAnne (Hurst) of Reinholds, two daughters, Sharon D., wife of Steven J. Nolt, New Holland, and Diane K., wife of Jay M. Brubaker, Mount Joy, and was dearly loved by 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Lester is also survived by five siblings, Clarence, husband of Susan (Horning), Fay, wife of Richard Fox, May, widow of Raymond Martin, Leonard, husband of Ruth (Landis), and Marvin, husband of Margie (Wanner) and a sister-in-law Jane Wanner Weaver. In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Weaver.
The family is deeply grateful for the excellent and compassionate care Fairmount Homes staff provided Lester during his long stay in nursing care. Those desiring may send contributions in Lester's memory to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Services and interment will be by invitation only and at the convenience of the family. To send a condolence, please visit https://www.groffeckenroth.com/. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
