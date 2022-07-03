Lester K. "Les" Mumma, Jr., 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the loving husband of the late Judith E. (Wilson) Mumma, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2009. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester K. "Sheik", Sr., and Margaret (Warfel) Mumma.
Les began his career by working in the pretzel business. He then went on to find employment with Armstrong World Industries at the Lancaster Floor Plant, where he served as a union officer with the USW Local 285. After retiring from Armstrong, Les worked for Home Depot until November 2021.
Les had a love for camping. For many years Les and Judy had a permanent camp site at Starlite Camping Resort in Stevens, PA, where they made many close and long-lasting friends. After retiring from Armstrong, Les purchased a motorhome. He and Judy then became full-time travelers, traversing the United States, visiting friends and family along the way, and spending many winters in Florida.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Mumma (Morgan), of Arkansas, and Robert Mumma (Chrie), of Manheim; a daughter, Sherry Busswood (Chad), of Lancaster; brothers, Ronald Mumma (Jackie), of Florida, and John Mumma (Freda), of Manheim. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a companion, Annette Ruhmann, of Lancaster. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased in death by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Stoy, and a grandson, Dylan Mumma.
Services and Interment will be private.
