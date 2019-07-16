Lester John "Toady" Ressel, Jr., 84, of Quarryville, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Sunday evening, July 14, 2019. Lester, or "Toady", as he was loving known, was born in Quarryville, son of the late Lester John Sr. and Virginia Ressel. He and his wife, Eleanor (Boozer) Ressel had celebrated 65 years of marriage in June.
Toady retired from the former Commonwealth Telephone Company in Quarryville after 55 years as an engineer/supervisor.
He was a life member of Memorial United Methodist Church and the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge. Golf was one of Toady's passions, he was one of the original members of Tanglewood Manor Golf Club, where he was an accomplished golfer and won numerous tournaments and golf awards.
Surviving besides his wife Eleanor, is a daughter, Melanie R., wife of Gregory Lutz of Lancaster; along with grandsons, Mike and Brian Lutz.
Toady was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie and a sister, Doris Zander.
Services celebrating Toady's life will be at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Friends will have an opportunity to visit with the family at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. and also immediately following the service. A traditional interment in Quarryville Cemetery will be private.
