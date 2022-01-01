Lester James Thomas, Sr., age 75, formerly of Parkesburg and Christiana, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was the husband of Sandra L. Owen Thomas with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage on August 9th. He was born in Coatesville, son of the late Lester M. & Meta Boohar Thomas. He graduated from Octorara High School class of 1965. For 40 years, Jim served Parkesburg Borough as Chief of Police and then as Borough Manager. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, 50-year member of the Skerrett Lodge #343 of Cochranville and Shriners of Reading. He was a life member of the Pennsylvania Chief of Police Association. Jim retired from Lukens/Bethlehem Steel after 35 years. He was a Civil War buff and loved corvettes. Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: Leslie wife of Dean Carson of Lititz, L. James, Jr., husband of Jessica Perry Thomas of Wrightsville; 3 grandchildren: Amanda Carson, Olivia & Matthew Thomas; 1 great-grandson, Easton James Trollinger; and he was an uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Thursday, January 6th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Beideman and Mayor John Hagen, II, officiating. Interment will be in the Georgetown Methodist Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
