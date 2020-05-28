Lester F. Martin, 76, of Terre Hill entered his heavenly home May 26, 2020, due to chronic health issues. His wife of 51 years, Verna M. (Nolt), survives.
Born in Penn Township, to the late Lester W. and Hannah E. (Fisher) Martin, Lester was an owner operator trucker and in recent years a driver for local companies. He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Leola, where he was a former SS teacher and trustee.
Survived by three children: Darvin (Regina) Martin, Brownstown, Shelby (Shawn) Hollinger, New Holland, and Jennifer (Ronald) Shepler, Pequea; four granddaughters: Hannah Martin, Kassidy Hollinger, Tia Hollinger, and Hope Shepler. Siblings: five brothers: Chester (Linda) Martin, Denver, James (Erla) Martin, Tamaqua, Jerry (Amy) Martin, Guys Mills, PA., Larry (Irene) Martin, South Boston, VA., Randy (Sharon) Martin, Denver, and three sisters: Bernice (William) Regan, Williamsport, Beatrice (Michael) Miller, Tucson, AZ, and Brenda (Ray) Hurst, Denver.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services and interment in the Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Transport For Christ, P.O. Box 117, Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by The Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA