Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sept. 19, 1948, Lester Emerson Weaver, Jr., entered into rest in Boca Raton, Florida on May 17, 2021 in the presence of family at home. He was the only child of the late Lester E. Weaver, Sr., and Doris M. Weaver.
As a youth, Les was actively involved with the Lancaster Boys' Club and was elected council mayor in March 1963. In 1966, he graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School, where he was a member of the German, chess and camera clubs.
For many years, Les worked as a machinist for the Kerr Glass Manufacturing Corp. At the factory, he met the woman who saved him, Maria N. Mammis, an immigrant from Kos, Greece. The couple wedded at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in January 1976 and remained happily married for over 45 years.
In 1988, the couple and their two sons relocated to Boca Raton, Florida, where Les and Maria were involved in several successful restaurant ventures. Les later worked with his son, Matt Weaver, in the mortgage industry.
Les delighted in walking, repairing things and attending his grandson's basketball games and granddaughter's ballet performances.
Les's spirit continues to shine through his wife, Maria; his sons, Phil and Matt; his daughter-in-law, Nadia; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Stella.
If you'd like to send the family a condolence, please feel free to email lweaver18@gmail.com.
