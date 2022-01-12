Lester E. Sauder, 69, of Manheim, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital following a chronic illness of five years. Born on the family farm in Rapho Twp., he was the son of the late Lewis D. and Dorothy G. Shenk Sauder. He was the husband of Krista F. Smith Sauder for 46 years on September 27.
Lester was raised in the Chiques Church of the Brethren and recently was attending Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, both in Manheim. From an early age, he developed a strong work ethic working for his father on the family farm and with the family concrete business. He graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1970 and acquired the concrete business from his father in 1977. Lester changed the name to Sauder Brothers Concrete, Inc., and remained president of the company until his passing.
Lester had a daily ritual of rising early and being at work by 4 AM. Later in the morning he was having breakfast at Quentin Haus Restaurant where he may return for lunch. His greatest pastimes were spending time with the family at their cabin and on their pontoon boat at Raystown Lake. He also enjoyed attending his sons’ and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jeremy L. Sauder of Manheim and Jason R., husband of Alisa A. Dupler Sauder of Manheim; six grandchildren, Austin, Colin, Madison, Landen, Amelia, and Lillian; and six siblings, David, husband of the late June Sauder, of Elizabethtown, Abraham, husband of Bonnie Sauder, of Schwenksville, Rosanne, wife of Irving Fritz, of Manheim, Barry, husband of Bobbe Sauder, of Manheim, Deborah, wife of Doug Krasley, of Cornwall, and Bonnie, wife of Clair Hoover, of Manheim; and a brother-in-law, Larry, husband of the late Nancy Sauder Sawadsky of Elizabethtown.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA. Masks are optional. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. There is no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30-10:45 AM. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Central Pennsylvania Chapter, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.simplefuneralspa.com.
A living tribute »