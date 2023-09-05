Lester E. Martin passed away at Ephrata Manor on September 2, 2023, at the age of 90. He was the husband of the late Arlene M. (Horning) Martin, who died May 1, 2021.
Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Clarence and Edna (Hollinger) Martin.
Lester started farming in New Holland, then in Clay Township. He also drove a milk truck in his early years. He later drove truck for Earl Martin. From 1996 to 2005, he and Arlene served in Mobile, AL and he worked for Choice Books. After moving back to Pennsylvania, he delivered parts for Deere Country, Adamstown, until he was 88.
For many years he was part of the Stony Brook Hunting Club and enjoyed hunting and spending time there with his family. He was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community and particularly enjoyed the Sunday School class he was a part of.
Lester is survived by his children, Leonard Martin (Sandy Cole), Elkview, WV, LuAnn (Jay) Sensenig, Leesport, Louise (Naaman) Beiler, Gulf Breeze, FL, Merle Martin (Christine Gottshall), Benton, 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and two sisters: Pauline Burkholder and Arlene Peiffer.
He was preceded in death by a brother Richard Martin and a sister Elva Newswanger.
After a private graveside service, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl, PA 17519. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Ephrata Manor or Christian Aid Ministries. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.