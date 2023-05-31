Lester E. Martin of Manheim, PA, born in Lewisburg, PA on October 14, 1981, died May 25, 2023 at the age of 41 years, 7 months, 11 days. He was a Minister of the Gospel at both Conestoga Drive and Stauffers Mennonite Churches. He was the son of Leon H. and Judy I. (Lauver) Martin and the loving husband of Christine L. (Eby) Martin.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons: Geoffrey, Eric, and Arthur, and two daughters: Julianne and Elizabeth (Ellie), all at home; five brothers: Laverne (Phoebe), Arcadia, FL; Lamar (Nila), Romulus, NY; Lee (Tabitha), Emory, TX; Linford (Marlene), New Columbia, PA; Luke (Dawn), Hammond, IL; one sister: Linda (Nathan) Burkholder; Tamaqua, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
