Lester D. Young, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Helen A. Hertter Young, who passed away in 1986. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late A. Lester and Katie Wagner Young.
Lester had worked for the US Postal Service from 1973 until 1997, working as a clerk at the Harrisburg Pike location and then as a regulator and inspector for the Postal Service at RR Donnelley Printing across the street.
He was a 20 year U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a TSgt during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, being stationed in Germany, the Azores, Bermuda, Turkey, and the United States.
A generous and charitable man, Lester served his community being active with Meals On Wheels, volunteering at Lancaster General Hospital, the Demuth Foundation and Museum, and the Manheim Twp. Community Library. He loved the arts, traveling to New York City to see many Broadway shows, as well as to Washington, D.C. to visit the National Art Gallery. He was a 32 Degree Master Mason, being a member of Ashara-Casiphia Masonic Lodge of Mount Joy since 1956.
He is survived by his daughters, both of Leola: Kathy A. married to Dr. David Loss, and Leslie A. Maurer married to Dr. Richard Martin; his 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and by his brother, Richard W. Young of Corona, CA.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lester's memory to the Central PA Food Bank, 3908 Corey Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send a condolence to his family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com