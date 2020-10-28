Lester D. Adams, 86, of Manheim and formerly of Salunga, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Shoemakersville, he was the son of Morris and Stella Keim Adams. He was the loving husband of the late Janet Ruhl Adams who passed away in 2004. Lester was a mailman in Salunga for over 30 years. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Landisville. Lester and his wife traveled full-time for 12 years in their RV throughout the country. They also enjoyed taking trips to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Bay, and Bush River. He was a member of the Manheim, Columbia, Elizabethtown, and Elstonville Sportsman Associations, the PA State Trap Shooters Association, and the National Association of Letter Carriers. He enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, boating, and clamming.
Surviving are two daughters: Kerry L. wife of David Kelsey, Manheim, Kay L. Adams, Lancaster, five grandchildren: Derek and Dustin Kelsey, Adam, Emily, and Ben Eshlleman, four great-grandchildren, a brother, James Adams, TX, and a sister, Marlene Cerqua, Lititz. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilson and George Adams.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Salunga Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Lester's memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com