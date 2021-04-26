Lester C. Sauder, 88, a long-time Ephrata resident and most recently of Brethren Village, Lititz, died Monday, April 19, 2021 after a year-long illness. He spent his last days at home under the care of family members and Hospice & Community Care.
Born in East Earl, PA., one of nine children of the late Erbie and Alice Sauder, Lester married Ann (Bauman) Sauder in 1957. He was devoted to his wife throughout his life and deeply missed her after she passed away in 2018. His faith and the promise of joining her again provided great solace in his final hours.
A retired truck driver, Lester was loved for his genuine, unassuming manner and playful sense of humor. He made friends wherever he went, was unfailingly considerate of others and never turned down an opportunity to be helpful. His favorite activities were completing jigsaw puzzles, woodworking and attending the events of his grandchildren.
Lester was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren for more than 50 years and enjoyed being part of the Brethren Village community where he lived for the past three years.
Lester will be dearly missed by his surviving family, including two children, Rick Sauder, husband of Marylee Sauder; Lisa Faltine, wife of Joseph Faltine; grandchildren, Nicole and Maria Sauder and Emma Faltine. Also surviving are three siblings, Arthur Sauder, Irene Martin and Anna Wenger.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM with Pastor Brian Messler officiating. Interment will be private in Mohler's Brethren Cemetery.
In Lester's memory, the family suggests contributing to Hospice & Community Care, whose loving assistance was a gift of incalculable value (P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604).
Arrangements are by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
