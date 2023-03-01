Lester C. Herman

Lester C. "Leck" "Pop" Herman, 92, of Ephrata, PA, entered into rest on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, PA on September 16, 1930, he is the husband of Evelyn M. Goss Herman, and they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on February 3rd. He was the son of the late Edward and Esther Adamire Herman.
Lester graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School and worked in sales with furniture, Herr's Potato Chips, and Motor Home and Travel Trailers in the Willow Street area.
Lester enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially Moose hunting in Maine, and going to his family cabin. He had a passion for the outdoors. He served his community as the former Fire Chief of the Willow Street Fire Company, as well as holding many offices. He was also a member of the Willow Street Ambulance Crew.
In addition to his wife, Evelyn, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen M., wife of Philip W. Armstrong, Ephrata, PA. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald E. Herman, and one sister. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Lester W. Armstrong, husband of Rachael, Lebanon, PA and Latrisha D., wife of William Abelt, Ephrata, PA, and six great-grandchildren, Breona, Alexis, Leela, Rexton, Carlie and Ashley, all remembering him as the best "Pop" ever. He was preceded in death by his five brothers and sisters.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lester's name may be sent to the Willow Street Fire Company, P.O. Box 495, Willow Street, PA 17584, or your favorite organization.
