Mr. Lester Burkholder Sensenig, 79, of North Vernon, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to the late Allen K. and Anna (Burkholder) Sensenig.
Funeral services will be conducted by Voss & Sons Funeral Service at Hayden Baptist Church (135 S. County Rd., 700 W, North Vernon, IN 47265) on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Sorrels officiating. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery (405 S East St,) in Greensburg on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends may call at Hayden Baptist Church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
He was a member of Hayden Baptist Church. In 1968, he married Elaine Jones, she preceded him in death. He retired from Bohn Aluminum in Greensburg. He enjoyed reading his Bible, working out and spending time with his buddies.
Lester is survived by his son, Mark (Jeanne Schrink) Edmundson; grandchildren, Kara Edmundson, Diana Edmundson, Bobby (Megan) Edmundson, Doug (Emily) Edmundson, Riley Edmundson, Ryan Edmundson; great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Edmundson, Kenzie Edmundson, Emily Edmundson; brother, Loyd Sensenig and Clair (Linda) Sensenig; sisters, Irene (Walter) Shirk, Linda (Ray) Weaver; daughter-in-law, Anna Edmundson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Rodney "Scotty" Sensenig, Michael "Mike" Edmundson; brother, Leon Sensenig.
Memorials may be written to Hayden Baptist Church, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.
