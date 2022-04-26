Lester "Bookie" Book, 77, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Patsy S. Book, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Born in Hessdale, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Dorothy (Rohrer) Book.
Lester was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, class of 1962. Following High School, he served in the National Guard. He then went on to be employed by Commonwealth Telephone, High Steel, George B. Clair Associates, and, most recently, Bearon Manufacturing.
Each year Lester looked forward to going hunting and fishing. He was a faithful fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Steven Book, husband of Barbara, of Willow Street, and Mike Book, husband of Cheryl, of Intercourse; a brother, Ronald Book, of Strasburg; and grandchildren, Grace, Maxwell, and Zachary Book.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a time to visit with the family from 1 p.m. 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
