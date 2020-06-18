Lester B. Schmeck, 95, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home.
He was born in East Cocalico Township to the late Charles and Edna (Blimeline) Schmeck and was the husband of Lillian Schmeck.
Lester enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping, and he had a pilots license to fly.
Lester was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He worked as a truck driver for Interstate Container, Reading, prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Lester is survived by two daughters, Donna L. Schmeck of Myerstown and Jean Olivares of Denver; three grandchildren, Lori Munoz, Denise Martin, and Jason Sweigart; six great-grandchildren, Jessica and Lupe Munoz,Travis Smith, Alyissa, Brandon, and Tyler Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Schmeck.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 1 to 2 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
