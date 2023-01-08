Lester B. Aughey, 99, of Lancaster, passed away January 5, 2023. He was born at home in Mifflin, PA and was the son of the late Samuel and Anna Aughey. He was a man of many trades. Lester worked as a farmer, carpenter, and at the Wilbur Chocolate where he dedicated 30 years of service and worked part time after retiring from Wilbur at the Manheim Auto Auction.
Lester spent his younger years as a farmer and showed a true passion for agriculture and livestock. He also enjoyed hunting and being outdoors throughout his life. In his late teens he had a passion for flying a plane and enjoyed taking his friends along. He loved going to The Lititz Family Cupboard for an early morning breakfast; there he would often meet his fellow retired Wilbur Chocolate colleagues to reminisce and catch up. Lester was proud of his talents and was quite gifted at the harmonica, which he would play often.
Lester is survived by his son, Jeffrey Aughey and his wife Linda of Lancaster, and daughter, Pamela Showers of Columbia; his three grandchildren, and his three great grandchildren. He is preceded in his passing by his wife Betty Louise; his twin brother Paul Aughey and 3 sisters.
A graveside service will take place January 11, 2023, at Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery, 626 Pine Hill Road, Lititz, at 10 AM. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
