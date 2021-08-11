Lester Allen Miller, 95, of Hump Mountain, Meadow Bridge and formerly of Wrightsville, PA passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Pine Lodge following a long illness. Born August 13, 1925 at Hump Mountain in Summers County he was a son of the late Daniel F. and Annie M. Bowles Miller.
Lester was a charter member of IAM Union Lodge #928. As a child he attended Hump Mountain Grade School and graduated in 1943 from Sandstone High School. Lester was a United States Army World War II Veteran serving in Australia, New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan and was a member of 534 Amphibious Engineers. He was a former employee of Simmons Lumber Company in Hinton and an electrician with Armstrong World in Lancaster, PA. Lester enjoyed farming and raising his beef cattle. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Lester was preceded in death by two brothers, William Lonza Miller and Herbert Franklin Miller; one sister, Lola Mae Miller Williams; one great-niece, Amy Allison Miller and one great-nephew, Daniel D. Miller.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Kitty Lou Winters Miller, at home and two daughters, Debra Gaye Miller Rendon and Cindy Margaret Miller both of New Holland, PA.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Restwood Memorial Gardens near Hinton with Herbert F. Miller, Jr. officiating. Friends are asked to gather at the cemetery from 10:30 A.M. until time of services.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Miller, Josh Miller, Ronald Miller, Justin Edens, Dale Miller and Paul Cales.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors and staff of Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley VA Medical Center, Carl Larson Cancer Center and Pine Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thorny Point Church, 1552 Hump Mountain Rd., Meadow Bridge, WV 25976.
Arrangements are by the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors of Hinton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ronaldmeadowsfp.com