Leslie S. Trautman, 61, of York, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in York, she was the daughter of Thomas E. Keech of Ephrata, and the late Wilma Achaj Keech. Leslie was the loving wife of Charles W. “Chip” Trautman, and they celebrated 34 years of marriage last March.
A 1978 graduate of Manheim Township High School, Leslie went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Millersville University and then her degree as a Registered Nurse from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. For more than 20 years, she worked in various capacities and locations with the Lancaster General Hospital. She was a gourmet cook, a cat lover, an avid bird watcher, and also enjoyed art and painting, games of all kinds and camping trips with friends and family.
Along with her father and husband, Leslie will be sadly missed by her daughter, Suzy Trautman and her wife Je Souther of Ithaca, NY, and her son, Tom Trautman, of Washington, DC. Also surviving is her brother, Gregory Keech, of San Francisco, CA, her step-mother Mary Keech, as well as a host of loving cousins and friends.
Due to the current pandemic the family has regretfully decided not to hold a memorial service at this time, and is considering options for a future celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Leslie’s memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to the York Audubon Society, 1907 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17403. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com