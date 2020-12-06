Leslie R. Eller, 76, of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital, due to complications of Covid-19. Born in Bel Air, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Eller. Leslie was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Creasy Eller who passed in December, 2012, and his son Dennis E. Eller.
Les was retired from his job as a welder at High Steel. In earlier years he proudly served in the U.S. Army (1968-1971) with tours of duty in Germany and Vietnam. He was a proud veteran, and honored recipient of the Bronze Star. He was a member of Quarryville V.F.W. # 3575. Leslie loved his family and friends, and greatly enjoyed social gatherings. His hobbies included collecting Coca-Cola items, anything Harley-Davidson, and attending public sales.
Les was always ready with a handshake, a hug, and a smile, and described himself as a "jokester" and "having no enemies". He was a lover of people, of laughter, and especially of his family. Les will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by two granddaughters, Payton Eller Walton (Jesse) and Cassidy Rae Eller; also sisters Charlotte Myer and Lucy Burns (Tom), and his daughter-in-law Venus Eller. Leslie was a longtime resident of Frogtown Rd., Pequea. In the past few years he resided in Mountville with his friend Pat Jones.
Interment will be a private ceremony at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Because of the pandemic, a celebration of Leslie's life will be announced later. Expressions of sympathy can be in the form of a memorial donation to the Quarryville V.F.W. #3575, 1653 Holtwood Rd., Holtwood, PA 17532. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
