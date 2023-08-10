Leslie Paula Broomell 1948 - 2023

Leslie Paula Broomell, 75, of Lancaster, PA, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was the wife of the late Glenn L. Broomell. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Shirley Hoffman Conrad, and the sister of the late Cheryl Conrad.
She graduated from Oley Valley Area High School in 1966, where as a member of the color guard, she twice marched in the Philadelphia Eagles halftime show at Franklin Field.
A lifelong global traveler, Leslie retired from USAir in Harrisburg. She was a huge advocate of the Rohrerstown Fire Company and enjoyed cooking for the live-in firefighters.
She is survived by her son, Sean Broomell, her son-in-law, David Dumas, her boyfriend, Jack Kohout, and her beloved cat, GG.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.