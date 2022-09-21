Leslie Marie Frank Hartenstine, 60, born on June 1, 1962, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 21, 2022 in Atlantic Beach, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Hartenstine, also of Atlantic Beach, FL, along with brothers William R. Frank, Jr., Columbia, PA, husband of Kristina , Bradley A. Frank, Monticello, IL, husband of Elizabeth, Barry F. Frank, Burke, VA, husband of Morie, and sister, Lori Suter, Lititz, PA, wife of Albert, and brother-in-law, William Hartenstine, Farmingdale, NY, husband of Patricia. In addition, she is survived by nine nieces and nephews, including Chas Suter, McMurry, PA, Chris Suter, Houston, TX, Kelly Smith-Frank, Horseheads, NY, Sarah Woomer, York, PA, Will Frank, Millersville, PA, Raychel Gerhard, Burke, VA, Jessica Frank, Centreville, VA, Ryan BrodeFrank, Chicago, IL, Andrew Hartenstine, Farmingdale, NY, and six grand-nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, William R. Frank, Sr. and Nancy A. Peterson and one nephew, Cory Frank, Monticello, IL.
Leslie graduated from Warwick High School, Lititz, PA in 1981, was active in Junior Achievement, winning numerous awards, and Northeastern University, Boston, MA in 1985 with a BA degree in Marketing. She worked for the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, DC. Besides her lifelong love of Boston, she was an avid reader and had a strong Christian faith. She loved all her nieces and nephews, but above all, she loved her husband, Bob.
Leslie will be interred at Fort Indiantown Gap National Military Cemetery, service promptly at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 26, 2022. Rev. Clint McCauley will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local library or the American Cancer Society in her memory.