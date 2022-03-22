Leslie "Les" K. Burkholder

{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Leslie {!W2AMP}#8220;Les{!W2AMP}#8221; K. Burkholder, 85, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at ProMedica Nursing and Rehab in Lebanon, PA.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Les was born in Ephrata, PA, son of the late J. Richard and Violet (Jacobs) Burkholder. He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a concrete contractor and was the former owner/operator of J. Richard Burkholder Concrete Contractors of Ephrata.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Les enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of Elks Lodge #1933 of Ephrata.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}He is survived by his wife of 57 years Judith E. (Weidman) Burkholder; four children, Roxanne Pittman, Vince Burkholder, husband of Alida, Darryl L. Frank, and Michele, wife of Michael Cisney; five grandchildren: Tallon Burkholder, Heather Burkholder, Desiree, wife of Pat Casey, Grant Pittman, and Aly Pittman; and three great-grandchildren: Connor, Cooper, and Carly Casey.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by two baby sisters at birth and one brother, James Burkholder.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m. Friends will be received from 1 {!W2AMP}#8211; 2 p.m.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Place of interment will be Lincoln Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane League of Lancaster at https://support.humanepa.org/.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}