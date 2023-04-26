Leslie (Les) E. Brosius, 81, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Born on December 13, 1941, Les was the son of the late Edgar Brosius and Mildred Horner. He was married to the late Marjorie Brosius for 43 years. After graduating from Elizabethtown High School, he served in the PA National Guard as a mechanic and then at many local garages. He spent most of his working career in Real Estate and was a partner in Preferred Realty. He was a loyal Mason and usher at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time at his condo in OC, MD and going out on their boat with Marge.
Les is survived by his children: Les Jr., (Joan) of Mount Joy, Lisa Kowalski (Ken) of Manheim, two stepsons Phil Kuntz (Donna) of Lancaster and Jason Kuntz (Nnenna) of Lancaster. Eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren as well as two siblings: Edgar Brosius (Fern) and Cathy Beck (Eric).
The family would like to thank Masonic Village, especially the staff, nurses and doctors on Washington 3 that cared for him.
A visitation will be held Friday April 28, 2023 at Masonic Village Sell Chapel starting at 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkebinderfamily.com. Arrangements entrusted by Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home.
