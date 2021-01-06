Leslie L. "Les" Hiestand, 74, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Laverne J. and Mary Erisman Hiestand. Les was the loving husband of Sandra J. Gibble Hiestand and they would have observed their 56th wedding anniversary in March of this year. For over 45 years Les was employed as a machinist for F. L. Smidth Company, Manheim. He was a 1964 graduate of Manheim Central High School, and was a fierce and abiding fan of Manheim Central High School sports, and especially their football team. In his early years he volunteered as a coach for the Manheim Midget Football Program. He had a deep passion for fishing and crabbing, and enjoyed spending time traveling to Canada for reeling in the "Big Fish" he could find there. Les also loved to visit Conowingo Dam in lower Susquehanna River for great fishing spots.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sandy, are two sons: Dwayne L. Hiestand of Lancaster, Dean H. husband of Jennifer Hiestand of Telford, three grandchildren: Ellie, Lily, Addie, and a brother, Roger husband of Maria Hiestand of Florence, AZ.
Services for Les will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Les' memory to: Mayo Clinic for Alzheimer's Research, C/O Department of Development, 200 First Street, SW, Rochester, MN 55905. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com