Leslie K. Reinford, of Columbia, PA, unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus due to an aortic dissection on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 41. He was the beloved husband of Debra Lynn (Waldner) for 17 wonderful years, and the adored daddy of Sierra, Ryan, Chantal, Kendra, Kyle, and Chelsea. Leslie was born to Lester H. Reinford & (late) Kathy Jane Detweiler, on July 9, 1980. He is the stepson of Ida Mae (Kauffman), Lebanon, PA. Brother of Rhonda, Terre Rouge, Haiti; Regina (Gerald) Putt, Bernville, PA; Lee (Fern Putt), Reading, PA, Lyndon (Marlene Fisher), York, PA; Daryl (Miriam Fisher), Shartlesville, PA and Ervin, Lebanon, PA.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy; maternal grandfather, Lloyd Detweiler and paternal grandparents Lester & Edna Reinford.
He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Bessie Detweiler, Fredericksburg, PA, and missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Leslie, a member of Shalom Bible Fellowship, was a lover of people and known by all for his generous, caring heart. He loved the Lord, and his family was his most precious treasure! He served 3 years as administrator with SALT To GHANA Ministries. After his return from the mission field he was employed as IT/HR Manager at Slaymaker Group, and will be greatly missed by all.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Ephrata Business Center, 400 W. Main Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522 on Saturday February 5, 2022 at 10:00AM. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm in the Ephrata Business Center, Ephrata. Interment will be in Shalom Bible Fellowship Cemetery, Shartlesville, PA. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to www.GoFund.Me/1b1c7fbb for Leslie’s wife and family. Thank you. The Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., Schaefferstown is handling the arrangements. www.clauserfh.com