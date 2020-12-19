Leslie J. Best, age 76 of Quarryville, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was married to Robert C. Best with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage on March 5th. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late W. Lester and Mary Virginia Ernst Campbell.
She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Women's Society and served in church fundraisers. Leslie graduated from Penn Manor, class of 1963. She worked at Ferguson and Hassler for 15 years. In her free time, Leslie loved snowmobiling, going to the mountains, watching gameshows, playing games on her tablet, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Tracy wife of Robert Smeltz, Mary Ellen wife of Peter Hannum, both of Quarryville, and James R. husband of Nikki Best of Conestoga, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Linda Bowman of Mountville and Luanne Campbell of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son, Todd A. Best.
Funeral Service will take place from Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, on Tuesday, December 22nd at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor David G. Ryan will be officiating. Face masks will be required. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Leslie's honor to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. reynoldsandshivery.com