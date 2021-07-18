Leslie Elaine Labiak, 73 of Manheim, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 14, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mildred DeVerter, and the loving wife to Michael Labiak for over 11 years.
Leslie was an avid traveler and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed long walks, visiting Costa Rica and the rainforests, and birdwatching. You could also often times find her watching The Food Network or some sort of documentary, or playing trivia games. Leslie loved listening to all types of music and spent ample time with her lovely cats whom she adored.
In addition to her husband Michael, Leslie is survived by her two children, Eric Rittenhouse (Monique) and Leanne Zook (David); two sisters, Helen Risser and Dolores Derr; four grandchildren, Jonah Rittenhouse, Sophia Rittenhouse, Olivia Zook, and Kiera Zook; and one great-grandchild Elijah Witmer. She is also survived by many beloved cousins, relatives, and friends. Leslie was preceded in death by her brother Richard DeVerter and sister Barbara Rote.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
