Leslie Edward Morris, 71, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Carlisle, he was the son of the late June (Metzler) Morris.
Leslie proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from B & B Trucking as a driver. Leslie enjoyed playing poker with his friends, watching NASCAR, classic cars, hunting, and fishing.
Leslie is survived by a daughter, Jessica Rice, wife of Kenneth of Mount Joy; two grandchildren, Richard West, Jr. of Dover, PA and Daniel West, husband of Summer of West York; two brothers, Gary Morris of Boiling Springs and Randy Morris, husband of Michelle of Mechanicsburg; and a sister, Ruth Casner, wife of Carl of Perry County.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Morris.
Services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.