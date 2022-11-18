Leslie E. "Bud" Zimmerman, age 90, of Morris, PA, formerly of Gap and Coatesville, PA, passed away at the UPMC of Wellsboro, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was the husband of the late Dorothy L. "Red" Summers Zimmerman, who passed away on July 10, 2011, and was the companion of Annie M. Smoker Stern. He was born in Gap, son of the late Clair H. & Mildred Coates Zimmerman.
He was a member of the Bellevue Presbyterian Church of Gap, PA, where in the past he was an Elder. He graduated from the former Salisbury High School. In the past he owned and operated Summer & Zim's Inc. of Atglen, where in the past he had worked with his father, brother, sons and grandsons. Bud enjoyed playing Pinochle, golf, hunting. He hated to sit still. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the Army Airborne.
Surviving are 3 sons: Dr. John L. Zimmerman, spouse of Ken Parks of New York, Jere L. husband of Kim Snyder Zimmerman of Christiana, Joseph L. husband of Tracey Venman Zimmerman of Atglen, 6 grandchildren: Ethann husband of Tiffanie Matteoda Zimmerman, Tukker husband of Shira Kauffman Zimmerman, Alli wife of Dan Mulder, Ava, Brady and Jose Zimmerman, 2 great-grandsons: Kaden & Easton Zimmerman, 2 sisters: Patricia Smith of Lancaster, Lois wife of Richard Patterson of Gap. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Robert Zimmerman and Mildred Welch.
A memorial service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Wednesday, November 23rd at 11 a.m. with his grandson Tukker Zimmerman officiating. There will be a time to greet the family following the service at the funeral home or at a luncheon at Chantry Place.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Factory Ministries, P.O. Box 282, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com