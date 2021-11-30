Leslie D. Newman-Kiess of Elizabethtown, formerly of Hughesville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 20, 2021, while vacationing in Phoenix, AZ. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Ronald W. Kiess, her beloved sons, Cody H. Kiess and Jared M. Kiess, and her loving and proud parents Donald R. and Dona M. (Yeagle) Newman. Leslie is also survived by her Aunt Kay Arthur and Uncle Terry Newman, as well as many cousins who loved her dearly.
Leslie was born January 24, 1965, in Williamsport, PA and was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Bloomsburg University (B.S.-Medical Technology), University of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill. (M.B.A-Master of Business Administration and M.S.-Health/Health Care Administration/Management). She was Employed by Labcorp as a member of the business development executive team and by UPMC Harrisburg as a medical laboratory scientist in the hematology department.
Leslie made the world a better place. She was loving, brave, selfless, and noble. She put others’ needs above her own.
Leslie lived life to the fullest and loved traveling. She saw the world and accomplished so much in her all too brief life. Some of her favorite destinations included Hawaii, Ireland, France, and Greece. When it came to her favorite family vacations, they were at Dewey Beach, DE. She loved spending time there with her extended family and friends (cousins Valerie Snyder, Sandy Snyder & Carol Berrigan; friends Tonya (Craig) Wilhelm, Kathy (Tim) Smith & Ashley Hallabuk.
Leslie fought a courageous battle with breast cancer. Her faith in God sustained her through to the end. She battled her illness with such grace and ferociousness. She lived an unselfish life and gave with all her heart. She comforted others while in pain herself. We should all strive to be a little more like her.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 6:00pm at the Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547, with Pastor Jeff Burkholder officiating.
A living tribute »