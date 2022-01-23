Leslie B. Solomon, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. A proud lifelong resident of Lancaster, Les was the son of the late Dr. Elias Max Solomon and Shirley (Stotsky) Solomon.
Les graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1954, and received his bachelor’s degree from University of Arizona. Les lived and worked in the Orient for over fifteen years. He was the Director of Manufacturing and International Sourcing for the Amerex Corporation (U.S. Firm) and Colby and Staton (Hong Kong Firm). Les loved the Chinese culture and was so proud of the fact that he could speak Chinese. Les was a lifelong member of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim.
Les is survived by his sister, Carole Solomon Dettorre (Peter) of Lititz, nephews, Stephen (Michelle), and Michael (Julie), three great-nephews, one great-niece, and many cousins who played an important part in his life.
A Graveside Service and Shiva will be private.
