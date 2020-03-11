Leslie A. Erisman, 65, of Ephrata, PA passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Gardens at Stevens after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Born in Conestoga, she was the daughter of the late Clayton H. Gantz and Shirley A. (Ziegler) Gantz. Last month she just celebrated 47 years of marriage with her husband, Robert O. Erisman, Jr. Leslie was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1972. After high school she spent many years staying home to raise her kids. When her children went to school she started working for R.R. Donnelley & Sons, where she retired from in 2013. Over the years, Leslie enjoyed watching her kids grow, attending their sporting events, working in her flower beds, home cooked family dinners, game nights, beach vacations and nights out at the casino. One of her favorite places to travel was Las Vegas. Her most treasured moments in her life were the births of her granddaughters, Abigail and Katie Erisman, Reinholds. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son Robert O. Erisman III husband to Kathryn, Reinholds, a daughter Brandi A. Massias, Denver, and two sisters, Sharon Fisher, wife of Robert, Lititz and Debora Barsis, wife of Rudy, Claysville. Leslie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
According to Leslie's wishes a private service will be held.
