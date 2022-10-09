Lesley Patricia Weinstein, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born February 1, 1956, in Fort Eustis, VA, the daughter of Doris L. McCallister (Bailey) and the late Lawrence R. McCallister. She grew up in a military family before beginning a career in art and visual merchandising. She had a passion for creating displays and sharing her artistry with others. Patricia spent years in childcare, teaching preschool, and loved cats.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Larry. Patricia is also survived by son Wesley Weinstein, his wife, Suzanne Weinstein (Windlebleck), her daughter Whitney Weinstein, and her granddaughter Bailey Weinstein. In addition, she is survived by brother Timothy McCallister, husband to Jen McCallister (Randall), and nephew Jacob McCallister.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA of Lancaster. Private interment will be held at the family's convenience.
