Les J. Johnson, 61, of Ephrata, PA, husband of Roselyn Johnson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Ephrata, PA.

Les was born in Bronx, New York on April 30, 1958. He was the son of Fredrick L. Johnson and Sylvia T. Johnson (Gorodensky).

Les was employed at Trans Equipment, Akron, PA. He worked as a Diesel mechanic for most of his life and later stepped into the role of selling parts. Les was a lover of Racing, video games, working on cars, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, April Smith, Holtwood, PA, his son Michael L. Johnson and daughter-in-law Courtney Johnson of Ephrata, PA. Les had 5 grandchildren, Summer Kuhns, Autumn Kuhns, Gavin Romaniw, Karter Romaniw, and Nicolas Romaniw.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time, family and friends will be notified.

